Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

