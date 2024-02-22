Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 11,358 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 940,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

