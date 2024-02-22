Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 6,022.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 494,472 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Frontline worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,114,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.0% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 129.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 100,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

