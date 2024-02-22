Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 2,636.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 796,070 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 57.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 816,785 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Up 4.1 %

Li Auto stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

