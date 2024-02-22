Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,443 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

