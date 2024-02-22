abrdn Equity Income Trust (AEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on March 28th

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 282.76 ($3.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £134.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 276 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.53).

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

