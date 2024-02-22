abrdn Equity Income Trust (AEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on March 28th

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 282.76 ($3.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £134.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 276 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.53).
About abrdn Equity Income Trust
