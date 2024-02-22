98,955 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 503,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

