98,955 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of ARCO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 503,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ARCO
Arcos Dorados Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcos Dorados
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.