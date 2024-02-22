94,529 Shares in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

