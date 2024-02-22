8,707 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.62. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,470. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.