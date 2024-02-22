6,170 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

