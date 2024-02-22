48,469 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

