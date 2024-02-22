4,460 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $11,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARW opened at $115.09 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.