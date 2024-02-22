4,391 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,391 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

