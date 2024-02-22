42-coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.46 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $28,457.73 or 0.55736647 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $28.46 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00134531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

