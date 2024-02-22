18,460 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,761,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

