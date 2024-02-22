137,583 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.56% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 19,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $191,150.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,456,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,605,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 19,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $191,150.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,456,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,593. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 17,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

