Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $249.04

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.04, but opened at $213.00. Zscaler shares last traded at $210.62, with a volume of 1,916,767 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.34.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

