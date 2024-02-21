Zacks Research Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 829,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

