Zacks Research Weighs in on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 220.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $454,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

