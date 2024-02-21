Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Stock Down 10.5 %

MX stock opened at C$56.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.25. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total value of C$64,480.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

