Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

CP opened at C$114.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

