Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,681,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

