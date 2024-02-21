Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BECN. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BECN opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,502,000 after buying an additional 539,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

