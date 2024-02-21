XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. 423,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

