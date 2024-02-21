Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.05 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

