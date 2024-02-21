X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 107,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

X-Terra Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.