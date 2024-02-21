Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $119.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.23 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

