Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.19, but opened at $87.10. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 112,652 shares changing hands.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Workiva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Workiva by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Workiva by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 70,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,098,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 178,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

About Workiva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

