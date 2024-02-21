Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.30 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Down 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.