Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Workiva Stock Down 13.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

WK traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 500,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,181. Workiva has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

