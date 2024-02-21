Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 448,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

