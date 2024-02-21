Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65 to $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.850 EPS.
Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE WWW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,492. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,550,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,901,000 after purchasing an additional 267,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
