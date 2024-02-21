Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after buying an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after buying an additional 691,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,612,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

