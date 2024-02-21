Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

