Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 221.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

