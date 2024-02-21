Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Boosted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for 3.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,610. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial
In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.