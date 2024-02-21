WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,681 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

