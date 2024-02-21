WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Gladstone Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

