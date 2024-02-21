WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,389 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Buckle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Buckle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.