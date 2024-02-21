WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 360,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,551 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -359.98%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

