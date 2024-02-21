WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PFLT stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.82%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

