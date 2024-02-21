WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $365,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

