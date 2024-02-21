WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,712 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.15 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

