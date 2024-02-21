WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

