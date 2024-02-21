Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wingstop Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of WING stock opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $325.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wingstop
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.