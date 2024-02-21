Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $325.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

