WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.2 %

WSC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

