William Blair Comments on Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $435.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.14. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

