Welltower Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
