Wells Fargo & Company Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,808. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $703.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

