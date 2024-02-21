Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $68.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 4,664,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

